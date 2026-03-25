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EQUIPPING HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN MONTENEGRO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 27,000,000
Health : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/04/2026 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/04/2026
20250290
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EQUIPPING HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN MONTENEGRO
MONTENEGRO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 115 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the construction of a new general hospital in Pljevlja, replacing outdated facilities to improve service accessibility in northern Montenegro; the construction of the new city Kvart health centre in Podgorica, which will address overburdened primary healthcare services due to rapid urban expansion and the construction of a new haematology clinic within the clinical center of Montenegro, which will enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, over 30 public healthcare institutions will benefit from investments in modern medical equipment, such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scanners, and x-ray machines among others, reducing diagnostic waiting times and enhancing service delivery. The project is part of a broader programme to modernise Montenegro's health sector, involving also the International Atomic Energy Agency lead project for breast cancer imaging and supported by the Bank's catalytic role in enabling this cooperation.

The project strengthens Montenegro's public healthcare system by building three new hospitals and upgrading over 30 facilities, improving health outcomes and service quality while supporting economic growth, EU-aligned reforms, and progress toward EU accession through modern, sustainable infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is considered to be Paris aligned because i) it meets the low carbon criteria as set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2, Table I Human Capital) and ii) is assessed as not materially at risk from physical climate hazards. In this context, the physical climate risk for this project is considered Low.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 March 2026
22 April 2026
Related documents
28/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
28 Mar 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
258039997
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250290
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Montenegro
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
EQUIPPING HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN MONTENEGRO
Data sheet
EQUIPPING HEALTHCARE FACILITIES IN MONTENEGRO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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