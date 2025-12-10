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SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Pakistan : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/05/2026 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/05/2026
20240857
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION
SINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 1580 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households' resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.

The aim is to enhance households' resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women's involvement.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 December 2025
4 May 2026

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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