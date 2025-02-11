SANTANDER PT LOAN FOR AGRICULTURE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The loan will support eligible projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Portugal.
The aim is to support investment projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in the agricultural sector. Part of the loan will also be dedicated to young and newly installed farmers. Sub-projects are expected to cover a broad range of activities, such as, but not limited to: sustainable and regenerative agriculture; working capital for climate resilience and adaptation crops varieties; infrastructure improvements and water management system.
The proposed transaction consists of an intermediated loan with Banco Santander Totta ("BST"), a financially solid promoter and repeat counterparty of the EIB. The operation will enable BST to finance small and medium-sized investment projects in the agriculture sector carried out by SMEs and Midcaps enterprises operating in Portugal.
The operation thus falls under the EIB's vertical Public Policy Goal (PPG) of "SME and Midcap financing" and horizontal PPG "Economic and Social Cohesion". Banco Santander Totta commits to dedicate at least 10% of the loan amount to young and newly installed farmers.
The operation will address market weaknesses and failures related to the availability of financing for SMEs operating in the agriculture/bioeconomy sectors in Portugal. For such SMEs, this project will ease the financial constraints that arise from information asymmetries caused by the lack of track record, insufficient farm net asset value to collateralize, as well as high screening costs for small investments. In addition, these projects address financial market inefficiencies caused by the fact that the economic life of an investment project exceeds the tenor of loans that are typically available on domestic capital markets.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.