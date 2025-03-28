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HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 40,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/06/2025 : € 10,000,000
10/06/2025 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
Parent project
FLOODS EMERGENCY RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE LE

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/06/2025
20240805
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
HYPO NOE LANDESBANK FUER NIEDEROESTERREICH UND WIEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance the reconstruction following the severe floods in Austria, as well as preventive measures to enhance flood resilience against future floods, of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and public sector entities (PSEs).

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

This MBIL will be the second project under the Floods Emergency Recovery and Resilience Lending Envelope (Serapis 2024-0662) and it will finance preventive measures to enhance flood resilience against future floods, as well as reconstruction works following the severe flood events in Austria in September 2024.


The operation will contribute to EU and national policy objectives, and the intervention will thus generate positive environmental externalities and increase resilience against future climate shocks, particularly floodings. The operation foresees that 75% of the investment volume will be dedicated to Climate Action projects, and more particularly Climate Adaptation.


The Promoter will use the funding to provide loans in favour of PSEs, SMEs and MidCaps which will help them to access finance in a difficult economic environment.


The EIB's financial contribution includes the possibility of flexible drawdowns, long grace periods and fixed interest rate periods, as well as no requirements for complementarity. In terms of non-financial contribution, the EIB will support the intermediary in building and strengthening its capacity to finance climate adaptation projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance" procedures. A detailed assessment of the Promoter's E&S procedures and capacity acc. to the Standard 11 standards still needs to be carried out.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 March 2025
10 June 2025
Related documents
05/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
Related projects
Parent project
FLOODS EMERGENCY RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE LE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
Publication Date
5 Apr 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241883421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240805
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
Data sheet
HYPO NOE FLOOD EMERGENCY RECOVERY MBIL
Parent project
FLOODS EMERGENCY RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE LE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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