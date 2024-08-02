MALAGA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING III

Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
This investment loan will finance the construction of up to 312 new social and affordable rental housing units in Malaga, designed to meet high energy efficiency standards. The project also includes the development of necessary urban infrastructure and related ancillary areas.
By increasing the availability of adequate and affordable housing, the project is expected to enhance the quality of life of residents, particularly those in middle- and low-income groups. Furthermore, it will contribute to fostering greater social inclusion and cohesion within the community. The Project is therefore considered eligible under Article 309, point (a), as it supports the development of less-developed regions, and under point (c), as it serves a common interest
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as amended, will be checked during appraisal.
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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