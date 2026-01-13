GRAZ STRASSENBAHN BETRIEBSHOF SUED

The project supports the purchase of up to 49 trams (approx. 34m long) and associated infrastructure including the extension of an existing tramway maintenance depot at Steyrergasse as well as a storage area at Auer Welsbach Gasse.

The project is consistent with the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan Graz 2040 which aim to reduce the modal share of cars by increasing the attractiveness of public transport. In doing so, the project complies with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement, according to Annex 2 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The project also provides a substantial contribution to Climate Mitigation according to Annex 4 of the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap and a substantial contribution to Environmental Sustainability.

There are no major negative social impacts, while the investments are expected to bring in a number of benefits including increased reliability of the tramway system while improving comfort and accessibility for tram passengers in Graz.

The Bank offers unique features rarely provided by other lenders, such as loan tranching and flexible disbursement terms to complement rigid public funding flows. Its extended availability period accommodates the Project's long implementation timeline and aligns with the economic life of financed assets. A stable fixed interest rate throughout the entire loan ensures predictability and matches the financing cost with the infrastructure's economic calculation period. Collectively, these elements help keep tariffs charged by the Promoter affordable.