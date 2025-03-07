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BPS AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2025 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and Banca Popolare di Sondrio to provide €300 million in support of agribusinesses
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
25 February 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/03/2025
20240689
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPS AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a lending facility in the form of a covered bond to Banca Popolare di Sondrio (BPS) along other eligible financial institutions in Italy under a system of double intermediation in order to have regional capillarity and achieve a minimum of 30% of cohesion target (on best effort basis).

The aim is to support investments and working capital needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps operating in the agricultural and bioeconomy sectors. At least 30% will be used to finance eligible Climate Action and Environment Sustainability sub-projects.

Additionality and Impact

The loan is expected to support EU policy objectives, such as modernisation in the agriculture sector climate action and biodiversity, and rural development. It also supports the New Common Agricultural Policy 2023-2027. Minimum 30% will be used to finance eligible Climate Action and Environment Sustainability (CA&ES) projects implemented by Italian SMEs (and also mid-caps) operating in the agriculture & bioeconomy sectors. The implementation of the project will also be carried by other eligible financial institutions in the Country under a system of double intermediation in order to have regional capillarity of financing aiming at a minimum of 30% of cohesion target.


The project will ease constraints on access to finance faced by Italian SMEs operating in the agricultural and bioeconomy sectors. The beneficiaries face deep market failures related to lack of track-record, insufficient farm net asset value to collateralize and high screening costs for small investments. With this in mind, the project will enable SMEs to benefit from financing with tenors that match the economic life of the investment undertaken, as well as from transfer of financial advantage and complementarity that prompts the intermediary to match the EIB contribution. Furthermore, it will mobilize private sector investment, contributing to the sustainability of both sectors. Overall, the project can generate positive externalities in terms of competitiveness in a key sector for Italy and the EU and in terms of climate change mitigation and environment. It will also help strengthen EU socio-economic cohesion. This operation supports the agriculture/bioeconomy sector in general.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 March 2025
26 March 2025
Related projects
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and Banca Popolare di Sondrio to provide €300 million in support of agribusinesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and Banca Popolare di Sondrio to provide €300 million in support of agribusinesses
Other links
Parent project
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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