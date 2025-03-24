PIRAEUS LEASING LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS II

The operation aims to address the constrained access to finance, namely to leasing financing, for SMEs and Midcaps in Greece, which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. On top of this, the operation shall aim to support social inclusion by targeting companies that promote youth employment.





To achieve this, the operation is intermediated by one of the main leasing companies in Greece that is a repeat EIB counterpart that has successfully implemented the previous similar loan.





Enhancement of access to finance for final beneficiaries and improvement of financing conditions for them shall be achieved through the transfer of financial advantage deriving from the EIB funding, longer tenor of sub-loans and complementary portfolio. In turn, improved access to finance shall contribute towards companies' improved viability and competitiveness, also serving to maintain and create new jobs.





Therefore, the EIB's contribution in the project is notable. The financial contribution is based on the long tenor of the EIB loan, whereas the non-financial contribution entails crowding in of other private financiers, as EIB's participation sends a signalling effect to the market by reducing risk perceptions.



