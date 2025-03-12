BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The operation consists of a framework loan with a German Landesbank to finance mid-size renewable projects in Europe.
The aim is to support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation. Consequently, it will contribute to EU energy objectives and help to tackle climate change.
The financing of this project contributes 100% to the EIB's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in the EU. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy in line with the REPowerEU action Plan as well as the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of the member states. The Financial Intermediary is an experienced counterpart showing a good track record in the renewable energy sector and the individual projects are expected to have a very good economic rate of return.
With this operation, the EIB influences investment activity by providing financial and non-financial support that is complementary to other sources of financing and to other sources of non-financial support. By using an intermediated approach, the EIB will be able to support medium sized projects, which would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.
The EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing, longer maturities, flexible drawdown currencies, length of fixed interest period and sculpted drawdown and repayment profiles, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base. Finally, the operation's pan-European approach provides geographical flexibility to support the FI's sustainable financing value proposition across several EU markets.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.