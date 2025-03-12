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BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 37,500,000
Germany : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2025 : € 22,500,000
27/06/2025 : € 37,500,000
27/06/2025 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2025
20240620
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL
BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 667 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of a framework loan with a German Landesbank to finance mid-size renewable projects in Europe.

The aim is to support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation. Consequently, it will contribute to EU energy objectives and help to tackle climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project contributes 100% to the EIB's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in the EU. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy in line with the REPowerEU action Plan as well as the decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans of the member states. The Financial Intermediary is an experienced counterpart showing a good track record in the renewable energy sector and the individual projects are expected to have a very good economic rate of return.

With this operation, the EIB influences investment activity by providing financial and non-financial support that is complementary to other sources of financing and to other sources of non-financial support. By using an intermediated approach, the EIB will be able to support medium sized projects, which would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets.

The EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing, longer maturities, flexible drawdown currencies, length of fixed interest period and sculpted drawdown and repayment profiles, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base. Finally, the operation's pan-European approach provides geographical flexibility to support the FI's sustainable financing value proposition across several EU markets. 



Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 March 2025
27 June 2025
Related documents
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL
Publication Date
19 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238949639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240620
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Italy
Spain
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL
Other links
Summary sheet
BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL
Data sheet
BAYERISCHE LANDESBANK REPOWEREU FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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