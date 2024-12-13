BLUE WORLD MARITIME METHANOL FUEL CELL (IEU GT2)

The project supports a Danish SME in the development of its high-temperature PEM fuel cell systems and the automation of the production process of the fuel cell stacks. The promoter targets in particular clients in the maritime industry to contribute positively to the GHG reduction goals in this hard to abate sector. The project contributes to the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, sustainable Transport and transversal Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability policy goals.

The project is supported by InvestEU and addresses specific eligibilities under Thematic Green Transition (Schedule A.2.1 of InvestEU Guarantee Agreement) priority policy areas, in particular with 1.1.2 Future mobility.

This project carries significant technology development and market adoption risks typical of early-stage technology ventures. It addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with:

(i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale up of fuel cell solutions in the maritime industry, which has a strong demonstration character in this market;

(ii) negative environmental externalities not fully mitigated by ship owners, in particular emissions generated from combustion of heavy fuel oils. The project's objective is to reduce GHG emissions, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of ship's power generation onboard, and

(iii) positive knowledge externalities (from in-house RDI activities and collaborative /development partners), especially in the areas of fuel cell technologies and energy solutions of vessels;

(iv) financial market failures, because of imperfect and asymmetric information (new product technologies with still uncertain market acceptance and inadequate capital markets for high-risk early-stage technology ventures in the EU).





EIB support will therefore address such sub-optimal investment situations and accelerate the expected benefits to society and the environment.





Through the financing of this project, which features sustainability and environmental characteristics, the Bank will support a vital component in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry and further support highly-specialised skill creation in the EU in the area of fuel cell systems.





EIB's investment will extend critical liquidity to Blue World as it further commercialises its HT-PEM Fuel Cell technology and begins FOAK pilot deployments in the maritime sector. There is a scarcity of equity risk capital willing to bridge the çleantech valley of death' development to commercialisation cycle, which is especially acute in a sector like maritime. EIB's investment will provide a signal of confidence and crowd-in other equity investors to support Blue World's journey to profitability.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.