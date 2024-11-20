SBCI - LOAN FOR SMES

SBCI's objective is to support SMEs and Midcaps (up to 30%) in Ireland to invest, innovate and to scale with this new financing. SBCI provides loans to financial sub-intermediaries, which on-lend the EIB funding as loans directly to eligible companies in Ireland. Financial sub-intermediaries may also include non-bank lenders (e.g. leasing companies, asset financiers, etc.) which often have limited access to favourable long-term funding otherwise. Specifically, these intermediaries shall be incentivised to lend to SMEs and VSMEs (Very Small and Medium Enterprises), the backbone of the Irish economy.

By providing dedicated funding via this EIB loan to various SME-financiers, SBCI pursues the objective of deepening the financial market in Ireland, which is highly concentrated across three commercial banks. In addition, the provision of this EIB-operation can provide lenders with certainty around the availability of long-term finance. Enabling lenders to lend to borrowers at longer tenors can help to alleviate the tenor constraints which limit long-term investment by SMEs and VSMEs.

The operation targets 2% CAES (Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability) contribution in line with the applicable standard for Loan for SMEs.