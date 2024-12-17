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HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/03/2025 : € 25,000,000
20/03/2025 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Summary sheet

Release date
6 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/03/2025
20240421
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),MAGYAR EXPORT-IMPORT BANK ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will provide financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and other eligible green investments through the loan programmes of Magyar Export-Import Bank Zrt. (HU Eximbank). The operation is 100% CA&ES.

The EIB's funding will be used to finance eligible green investments mainly of SMEs but potentially also of mid-caps and other corporates or public sector entities.

Additionality and Impact

The operation primarily seeks to improve access to finance constraints faced by SMEs and Midcaps undertaking renewable energy and energy efficiency investments. The renewable energy and energy efficiency projects will bring positive externalities, through reduced carbon emissions, improving also energy security. The project is aligned with the EU and national target on RE and EE, REPowerEU Action Plan and the Hungarian National Energy Action Plan up to 2030. The operation is 100% CAES dedicated.


The Financial Intermediary has developed a dedicated programme (HU EximBank Green Financing Framework) to support financing green projects, such as renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions, for SME and Midcaps and to a lesser extent Large Corporates. It addresses the constrained access to finance for SMEs/Midcaps.


The Intermediary has demonstrated good general understanding of the Bank's eligibility criteria also thanks to a technical assistance support received as part of the EIB Green Gateway Advisory programme during the last operation with the FI with a Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CAES) window. The intermediary is financially sound and has sufficient track record of implementing EIB products and allocating/monitoring.


The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions for them through a long tenor that facilitates the implementation of the Borrower's strategy in terms of green financing and the Bank's participation can signal toward the market that the green strategy of borrower is sound.


EIB participation will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing base in terms of maturity, while interest rate conversion and fixing possibilities are also unique compared to other financing sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
20 March 2025
Related documents
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Publication Date
19 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
216840357
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240421
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL
Data sheet
HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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