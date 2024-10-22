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DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 110,000,000
Education : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2024 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Related press
France: EIB and the department of Calvados sign first financing agreement to rebuild and refurbish secondary schools and public buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2024
20240417
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
DEPARTEMENT DU CALVADOS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 110 million
EUR 220 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance the multiannual investment programme of the Department of Calvados (Fr) under its Low Carbon Strategic Programme involving the new construction, reconstruction, extension and renovation of secondary schools, public buildings used by students as well as the related administrative buildings.

The aim is to provide good quality education, by adapting the secondary school facilities to the changes in the local demand. The project will also strengthen the resilience of school infrastructure to the risks of climate change and improve energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical adaptation, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, thereby improving the provision of secondary education. By supporting activities in the field of education, the project will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased productivity, as well as climate and environmental externalities.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The EIB will verify during appraisal whether the competent authority requires an EIA. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. At this stage some contracts (studies) might already have been signed but this will be verified during the appraisal.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 October 2024
27 November 2024
Related documents
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and the department of Calvados sign first financing agreement to rebuild and refurbish secondary schools and public buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Publication Date
25 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227479617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240417
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Other links
Summary sheet
DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Data sheet
DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION
Related press
France: EIB and the department of Calvados sign first financing agreement to rebuild and refurbish secondary schools and public buildings

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and the department of Calvados sign first financing agreement to rebuild and refurbish secondary schools and public buildings
Other links
Related public register
25/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEPARTEMENT CALVADOS-PLAN BAS CARBONE EDUCATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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