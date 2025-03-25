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RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 70,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/04/2025 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
Related press
Latvian capital Riga to get water-system upgrades with €70 million EIB loan to utility Rīgas ūdens

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2025
20240385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
RIGAS UDENS SIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 170 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The operation will co-finance part of the 2025-2028 investment programme of Rigas Udens, the water company for Riga and surrounding communities in Latvia. The related investments mainly include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure.

The aim is to enhance the quality and security of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2025-2028 investment program of Rigas Udens ("RU"), the water company for Riga and surrounding communities in Latvia with a population of around 610,000. The Project cost comprises the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure. Investments in water supply will reduce the non-revenue water (i.e., water that is produced but not billed due to losses and inefficiencies), while investments in wastewater collection will reduce groundwater pollution. All investments support the water utility to increase its energy and water efficiency. The Project contributes to the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action and will help mitigate market failures by financing infrastructure that generates positive environmental public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable water and wastewater tariffs in the service area. The Project also supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


EIB provides a significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. EIB financing will help Rigas Udens to diversify funding sources. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the Project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the Project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, which amends the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU), and SEA Directive (2001/42/EC) will be adhered to. In such cases, before utilising any EIB funds, the Promoter shall submit the EIA to EIB for publication on EIB's website. For any part of the project that may impact a nature conservation site, the Promoter shall provide EIB with information on the mitigating measures necessary to comply with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the Birds Directive (2009/147/EC).

The Borrower shall ensure that all contracts related to project's implementation have been and will continue to be tendered in accordance with applicable EU procurement legislation, specifically Directive 2014/25/EU and Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU. Also, tender notices must be published in the Official Journal of the EU whenever required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 March 2025
7 April 2025
Related documents
02/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
Other links
Related press
Latvian capital Riga to get water-system upgrades with €70 million EIB loan to utility Rīgas ūdens

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
Publication Date
2 Apr 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239165614
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240385
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
Other links
Summary sheet
RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
Data sheet
RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II
Related press
Latvian capital Riga to get water-system upgrades with €70 million EIB loan to utility Rīgas ūdens

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvian capital Riga to get water-system upgrades with €70 million EIB loan to utility Rīgas ūdens
Other links
Related public register
02/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RIGA WATER AND SANITATION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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