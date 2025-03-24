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VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 91,147,795.27
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 91,147,795.27
Education : € 91,147,795.27
Signature date(s)
1/04/2025 : € 2,976,374.81
1/04/2025 : € 88,171,420.46
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/04/2025
20240373
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG
STADT WIEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 97 million
EUR 194 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, procured as Public Private Partnership (PPP) by the City of Vienna, will finance the design, build, finance and maintenance of the Central Vocational School (ZBG) located in Seestadt Aspern, in the 22nd district of the city. The new school will provide over 48,000sqm of modern facilities, including laboratories and classrooms for vocational education and training.

The objective is to merge all seven vocational schools in Vienna into a single campus, promoting spatial and organisational synergies among currently distinct entities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU), although the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The EIB will further verify during appraisal whether the project is subject to an EIA.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of the EU Public Procurement Directive 2014/24/EU.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 March 2025
1 April 2025
Related documents
26/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG
Publication Date
26 Apr 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240609322
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240373
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG
Other links
Summary sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG
Data sheet
VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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