VIENNA SCHOOL PPP CENTRAL VOCATIONAL SCHOOL ZBG

Summary sheet
The project, procured as Public Private Partnership (PPP) by the City of Vienna, will finance the design, build, finance and maintenance of the Central Vocational School (ZBG) located in Seestadt Aspern, in the 22nd district of the city. The new school will provide over 48,000sqm of modern facilities, including laboratories and classrooms for vocational education and training.
The objective is to merge all seven vocational schools in Vienna into a single campus, promoting spatial and organisational synergies among currently distinct entities.
Educational facilities are not specifically mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU), although the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The EIB will further verify during appraisal whether the project is subject to an EIA.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The promoter is a contracting authority within the meaning of the EU Public Procurement Directive 2014/24/EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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