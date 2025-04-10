MALAGA PORT EXPANSION

The Project will improve the competitive position of maritime transport by increasing capacity, enabling modal shift from more carbon intensive modes and enhancing interoperability between transport modes. These actions will reduce GHG emissions as well as other negative transport externalities, which would otherwise be incurred by non-users, for instance from noise and local emissions.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of its capital structure.



