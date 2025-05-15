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VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Vietnam : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 70,000,000
Energy : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/10/2025 : € 70,000,000
15/10/2025 : € 130,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Related press
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/10/2025
20240237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
VIETNAM TECHNOLOGICAL AND COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan with Techcombank will support climate action and environmental (CA&ES) sustainability in Viet Nam.

The aim is to finance CA&ES projects across the country.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists of a multisector Framework Loan (FL) to Techcombank, targeting exclusively eligible projects for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport (e-mobility). EIB's involvement will enable Techcombank to access affordable long-term funding, strengthen its balance sheet, and offer competitive long-term climate financing to its clients, encouraging private sector investment in CA&ES projects.


Techcombank is one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. The bank is actively integrating global ESG standards into its operations and provides a range of financial solutions to support businesses and individuals transition towards a green economy.


This operation fully aligns with the European Commission's Global Gateway strategy, the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan, and the priority for sustainable growth and jobs. It matches EU policy priorities for Vietnam under the Priority Area 1 objective of the Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, particularly the "Greener, smart, and more efficient energy consumption and production" subheading, and will be implemented through the Team Europe Initiative on "Climate-resilient, low-carbon circular economy." The operation will contribute to several SDGs, facilitate Vietnam's Just Energy Transition Partnership towards a green, carbon-neutral economy by 2050, support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and build new renewable energy capacity to meet strong electricity demand.


Additionally, it could address environmental externalities by increasing renewable energy in Vietnam's mix, facilitating EVs uptake, and improving energy efficiency. Supporting Vietnam's energy transition can positively influence other financiers, increasing available funding for significant energy transition investments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Techcombank will be required to ensure compliance of the eligible investments with the EIB's Excluded Activities, the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards (E&S), as well as the E&S national laws and regulations.

Techcombank will take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procurement by the final beneficiaries of the works, goods and services relating to the projects financed by the EIB will be undertaken in accordance with the applicable national legal framework, as well as with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 May 2025
15 October 2025
Related documents
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Other links
Related press
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Publication Date
24 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235961095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240237
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Vietnam
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Other links
Summary sheet
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Data sheet
VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I
Related press
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB Global and Techcombank announce €200 million credit line for climate investments in Viet Nam
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIET NAM JETP CLIMATE ACTION FL I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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