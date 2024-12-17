IO BIOTECH (IEU LS)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the INVESTEU General debt benefiting from a partial EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative biotechnology company IO Biotech. IO Biotech's expertise lies in the discovery of innovative immunotherapies targetting areas of unmet clinical need. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in Denmark will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target.

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.