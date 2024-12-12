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ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2024 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related press
Romania’s electricity distribution network gets an upgrade with a €200 million EIB loan to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2024
20240178
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
DISTRIBUTIE ENERGIE ELECTRICA ROMANIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 419 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the Promoter's investments in electricity distribution in Romania in the period 2024-2026. The investment programme concerns modernisation of network assets, network expansion, implementation of automation systems, new connections, and metering.

The aim is to modernise and expand the Promoter's distribution network, by supporting its efficient operation, contributing to the integration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES), catering for the connection of new customers, and maintaining or improving the quality of supply.

Additionality and Impact

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in Romania over the period 2024-2026. It addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including automation and tele-control. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of supply interruptions, and it contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.


The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in 2021-2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Romania. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in Romania.


The programme has good economic rate of return and broader social benefit and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project. The financing will also have an important signalling effect in times when energy companies face significant financing needs. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter in achieving the investment objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages < 220 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Where, and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The schemes related to automation, telecommunication and metering systems are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 December 2024
17 December 2024
Related documents
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Other links
Related press
Romania’s electricity distribution network gets an upgrade with a €200 million EIB loan to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
228101425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240178
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Data sheet
ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II
Related press
Romania’s electricity distribution network gets an upgrade with a €200 million EIB loan to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania’s electricity distribution network gets an upgrade with a €200 million EIB loan to Distributie Energie Electrica Romania
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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