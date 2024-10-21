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INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,585,317.98
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 80,585,317.98
Industry : € 80,585,317.98
Signature date(s)
31/10/2024 : € 17,518,547.39
31/10/2024 : € 63,066,770.59
Other links
Related public register
29/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS

Summary sheet

Release date
27 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/10/2024
20240110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS
INBANK AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 351 million (EUR 81 million)
PLN 749 million (EUR 173 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a green securitisation in support of new financing to private individuals in Poland for investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency, fully contributing to Climate Action.

The aim is to support new investments in Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. The investments will include financing of retail solar panels and heat pumps installations, as well as other related eligible investments.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities. The Project will contribute to the timely deployment of renewable energy production capacity in Poland and it supports Poland's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) strategic targets to increase the share of renewables.

 

The financing of this project contributes for 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as well as Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal). At least 60% of the loans are expected to be in Less Developed regions, with up to 28% of the Final Recipients located in Just Transition Mechanism areas.

 

The financing of Photovoltaic systems and Energy Efficiency investments contributes to the EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

 

In terms of project results, the sub-projects are expected to have a positive economic return and to generate a positive broader social benefit. Building on the Intermediary's good track record, it is expected that EIB funds be utilized in an efficient and timely manner.

 

EIB's intervention will facilitate the financing and implementation of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects through private individuals. The operation will support the Borrower's capacity to on-lend at attractive financing conditions and meet the growing demand for Solar and Heat pumps financing from private individuals. The Project itself, the first green securitisation in Poland, will in addition contribute towards the strengthening of the Capital Market Union (CMU). Thanks to the very innovative nature and to the EIBG structuring advice, the Project is expected to have a signaling effect and further promote "Green Securitizations" in Poland and the Baltics.

 

The operation would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 October 2024
31 October 2024
Related documents
29/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS
Publication Date
29 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224308670
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240110
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS
Other links
Summary sheet
INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS
Data sheet
INBANK CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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