VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND

The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Italy and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project is expected to rely purely on revenues from a contract for difference (a competitive auction organized by the Italian government), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), it improves market efficiency and competition. The plants are located in a EIB Cohesion Priority region. Therefore, the project is expected to yield excellent quality and results due to an excellent rating of the economic rate of return, broader social benefits and fair employment creation.

The Bank will contribute a substantial portion of the total funding required for this Project and significantly contribute to its financial structuring, thereby enhancing the financial sustainability of the project finance debt.

As a principal lender, the Bank will attract additional financing partners into the structure, accelerating the prospects for achieving financial close on schedule.