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VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 41,600,000
Energy : € 41,600,000
Signature date(s)
5/09/2024 : € 3,000,000
5/09/2024 : € 38,600,000
Other links
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Related press
Italy: EIB and Natixis CIB provide €97 million in financing to Libeccio for new state-of-the-art wind farm in Sicily
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
23 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/09/2024
20240088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND
BYOM SRL,FABBRICA ENERGIE RINNOVABILI ALTERNATIVE SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 42 million
EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project, an extension of 24 MW wind farm operating since late 2011, concerns the construction and operation of a 45 MW wind farm in Mazara del Vallo (in the province of Trapani, southwestern Sicily, Italy).

The aim is to progress towards the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. Due to its location within an area classified as EIB Cohesion Priority Region, the project also contributes to support less-developed regions.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Italy and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.

The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project is expected to rely purely on revenues from a contract for difference (a competitive auction organized by the Italian government), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), it improves market efficiency and competition. The plants are located in a EIB Cohesion Priority region. Therefore, the project is expected to yield excellent quality and results due to an excellent rating of the economic rate of return, broader social benefits and fair employment creation.

The Bank will contribute a substantial portion of the total funding required for this Project and significantly contribute to its financial structuring, thereby enhancing the financial sustainability of the project finance debt.

As a principal lender, the Bank will attract additional financing partners into the structure, accelerating the prospects for achieving financial close on schedule.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This project will generate environmental benefits by supporting an onshore wind farm that helps mitigate climate change. The plant and most of the ancillary infrastructure fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the scheme to the grid, if falling under the Annex I due to their technical characteristics, will be expected to be subject in all cases to an EIA process. The Project is at late stage of development. The Bank will carry out an appraisal of the capacity and capability of the promoter to implement it in line with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, in the unlikely event that during project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 July 2024
5 September 2024
Related documents
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTO DI VINO WIND
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Related projects
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and Natixis CIB provide €97 million in financing to Libeccio for new state-of-the-art wind farm in Sicily

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Publication Date
14 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
223812165
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240088
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Publication Date
14 Aug 2024
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215329857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240088
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Other links
Summary sheet
VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND
Data sheet
VENTO DI VINO GREEN LOAN WIND
Related press
Italy: EIB and Natixis CIB provide €97 million in financing to Libeccio for new state-of-the-art wind farm in Sicily
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and Natixis CIB provide €97 million in financing to Libeccio for new state-of-the-art wind farm in Sicily
Other links
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VENTO DI VINO WIND
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VENTO DI VINO WIND - Studio di impatto ambientale
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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