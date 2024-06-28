SOLOMON GREEN LOAN SOLAR PV

The project will enable the integration of mature variable renewable generation technologies in the market through a market-competitive auction system and through subsidy-free, market-based instruments (power purchase agreements). The plants will employ the latest solar PV module technologies. The project addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The project quality is very good. It offers a valid contribution to national and EU climate and energy targets, and supports multiple EIB policy goals, including Climate Action.





The financing of this programme is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.





The promoter has sufficient capacity with a significant track record of installed and operating similar sized solar energy projects in Italy.





The support of the EIB in leading this project to completion is significant, in particular because of the degree of exposure to merchant risk. EIB acts as cornerstone lender, and is expected to improve the probability of a timely financial close, by giving comfort and crowding-in other private financiers partly relying on the Bank's structuring expertise.