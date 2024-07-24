NOKIAN TYRES SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING ROMANIA

The Project consists of the Promoter's investment in the construction and ramp-up of a greenfield manufacturing plant to produce tyres for the European market primarily in the replacement tyres sub-segment. It represents an important industrial re-shoring of a key part of the European automotive supply chain, and, as such will strengthen the resilience of the European automotive supply chain and contributing to the EU strategic autonomy in this sector.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal; as the investments takes place in a less developed region in Romania, it also supports the Bank's economic and social cohesion cross-cutting objective.





The Project contributes in full to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objective; it is also aligned with the Climate Bank Roadmap and, as such, with the principles outlined in the Paris Agreement.





The financing of this Project supports advanced manufacturing that generates significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities. The Promoter is a recognised player in tire industry. It has a proven record of accomplishment of similar industrial undertakings, excellent industrialisation capabilities, an experienced management and in-depth understanding of its customers' needs.





The Project integrates positive environmental and social dimensions, contributes to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.





The proposed loan will diversify Nokian Tyres financing sources and extend the debt maturity profile, which will improve the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's long tenor is highly valuable to the company in financing assets with long economic life. The EIB loan supports the company's investment in capacity replacement within the EU and investment in sustainable tire manufacturing.