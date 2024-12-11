KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY

The proposed EUR 200m framework loan will provide policy-targeted funding to DBK for on-lending to be channelled to eligible private and public final beneficiaries active in the Kazakhstan sustainable transport, renewable energy and other relevant climate action markets. It is expected that the loan will support 50% energy and 50% transport infrastructure investments. The loan will be matched EUR 200m of own resources from DBK.





In addition to the long tenor and grace period of the EIB loan (up to 20 years and 5 years respectively), and compared to alternative financings available to Kazakhstan, the EIB is in a position to enforce specific priorities through its loan.





Thanks to the experience built with similar operations in other regions, the EIB as a trusted partner raises the standards and passes on best practices to Development Bank of Kazakhstan can also contribute in particular to strengthening the institution and promoting good governance in the transport and energy sectors (through passage of ad-hoc legislation), and improving living standards.





The schemes under the operation are expected to address multiple market failures and negative externalities. In the transport sector, the schemes are expected to address accessibility, safety and environment externalities. The RE sub-projects will generate electricity from low carbon sources addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.





The operation is expected to advance several SDGs (7,8,9,10,11,13,17).





This facility will be the first EIB framework loan for energy and transport infrastructure investments in Kazakhstan. The operation received limited technical contribution from the EIB. The EIB will engage a service provider to provide support in assessing the national procedures and those of the identified promoters, including on procurement, environmental, climate and social aspects.

The operation is expected to have a crowed-in effect and to raise the client standards.



