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KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Kazakhstan : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2024 : € 100,000,000
23/12/2024 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Related press
Kazakhstan: EIB Global lends €200 million to Development Bank of Kazakhstan to support energy and transport infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2024
20240004
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
  • Transport - Transportation and storage
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan to support energy and transport infrastructure investments developed by public and private entities and financed by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

The operation consists of a framework loan to support sustainable infrastructure investments (schemes or sub-projects) in Kazakhstan. The framework loan is to be intermediated by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK) to support eligible promoters developing schemes in two sectors: * Energy sector: Renewable energy schemes, primarily wind energy and photovoltaic (PV). These schemes are developed by Independent Power Producers (IPP) obtaining concessions in public auctions. * Transport sector: Road rehabilitation and construction schemes under the "medium" programme for Rehabilitation of Public Highway

Additionality and Impact

The proposed EUR 200m framework loan will provide policy-targeted funding to DBK for on-lending to be channelled to eligible private and public final beneficiaries active in the Kazakhstan sustainable transport, renewable energy and other relevant climate action markets. It is expected that the loan will support 50% energy and 50% transport infrastructure investments. The loan will be matched EUR 200m of own resources from DBK.


In addition to the long tenor and grace period of the EIB loan (up to 20 years and 5 years respectively), and compared to alternative financings available to Kazakhstan, the EIB is in a position to enforce specific priorities through its loan.


Thanks to the experience built with similar operations in other regions, the EIB as a trusted partner raises the standards and passes on best practices to Development Bank of Kazakhstan can also contribute in particular to strengthening the institution and promoting good governance in the transport and energy sectors (through passage of ad-hoc legislation), and improving living standards.


The schemes under the operation are expected to address multiple market failures and negative externalities. In the transport sector, the schemes are expected to address accessibility, safety and environment externalities. The RE sub-projects will generate electricity from low carbon sources addressing the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.


The operation is expected to advance several SDGs (7,8,9,10,11,13,17).


This facility will be the first EIB framework loan for energy and transport infrastructure investments in Kazakhstan. The operation received limited technical contribution from the EIB. The EIB will engage a service provider to provide support in assessing the national procedures and those of the identified promoters, including on procurement, environmental, climate and social aspects.

The operation is expected to have a crowed-in effect and to raise the client standards.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards (E&S). The project is considered acceptable for EIB financing in environmental and social terms, with the following undertakings: * The project ESMF (or equivalent), referencing EIB E&S Standards, shall be established for the project and followed by the underlying promoter(s) for all the sub-projects * Commitment by the FI and the promoters, to establish and maintain a project implementation unit (PIU), or equivalent, for the project with resources for managing environmental, social and climate change issues. * When relevant, the FI shall deliver to EIB the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EIA report and other relevant environmental documents. * For all schemes, the FI/promoter(s) shall provide, together with an allocation request. * A statement signed by the promoter that confirms environmental and social compliance with the EIB standards. * Environmental and Social Action Plan addressing identified gaps for the scheme and Environmental and Social Management Plan. * Resettlement action plan, where applicable * The FI/promoter(s) will be required to undertake reasonable efforts to ensure that the projects it finances are screened for any labour issues in the supply chain, and will endeavour where possible to cascade down similar requirements in its finance contracts with the promoters. In line with this, DBK, inter alia and on a best effort basis, will require the solar PV installation companies to obtain certificates from suppliers certifying no violations of labour rights for the production of panels * The Bank will require the FI/promoter(s) to store and maintain updated any E&S relevant documents (e.g. environmental studies, and Nature/Biodiversity Assessments, Environmental and Social Management Plans).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2024
23 December 2024
Related documents
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Kazakhstan: EIB Global lends €200 million to Development Bank of Kazakhstan to support energy and transport infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227772910
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240004
Sector(s)
Energy
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Kazakhstan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Data sheet
KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY
Related press
Kazakhstan: EIB Global lends €200 million to Development Bank of Kazakhstan to support energy and transport infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Kazakhstan: EIB Global lends €200 million to Development Bank of Kazakhstan to support energy and transport infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KAZAKHSTAN - STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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