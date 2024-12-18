KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV

Summary sheet
The healthcare programme concerns capital investments in the infrastructure and equipment of the Regional Hospital in Wloclawek.
The aim is to further support the development and modernisation of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie's hospital network, including investments for the construction and equipment of hospital infrastructure in one provincial hospital in the city of Wloclawek.
This Project is a sub-operation under the UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249). It provides co-financing to the urban infrastructure linked, among others, to an increased demand for hospital/healthcare services related to an inflow of Ukrainian refugees (mostly women and children) in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region.
The Project covers the second phase of a multi-annual investment plan for the Regional Specialist Hospital "Father Jerzy Popieluszko" in Wloclawek, that is part of the Region's efforts to upgrade its strategic healthcare infrastructure. By bundling several surgery and complex care services in a specialised new building on the hospital campus, the Hospital aims to optimise the quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of its healthcare activities. The Project will renew and improve care infrastructure, and help the Hospital to cope with the increasing demand for healthcare from an ageing population in a less developed region. In addition, the Project will improve the energy efficiency of the Hospital's infrastructure.
The Project supports the EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. It addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to significantly exceed financial returns. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, the direct and indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Public health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal.
The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added. Moreover, the Bank adds to the diversification of the funding.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the Project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. The public buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal also in relation to the Energy Efficiency Directive (EED - 2012/27/EU).
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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