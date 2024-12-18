KUJAWSKO- POMORSKIE HEALTHCARE PROGRAM IV

This Project is a sub-operation under the UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS (2022-0249). It provides co-financing to the urban infrastructure linked, among others, to an increased demand for hospital/healthcare services related to an inflow of Ukrainian refugees (mostly women and children) in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region.





The Project covers the second phase of a multi-annual investment plan for the Regional Specialist Hospital "Father Jerzy Popieluszko" in Wloclawek, that is part of the Region's efforts to upgrade its strategic healthcare infrastructure. By bundling several surgery and complex care services in a specialised new building on the hospital campus, the Hospital aims to optimise the quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of its healthcare activities. The Project will renew and improve care infrastructure, and help the Hospital to cope with the increasing demand for healthcare from an ageing population in a less developed region. In addition, the Project will improve the energy efficiency of the Hospital's infrastructure.





The Project supports the EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. It addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to significantly exceed financial returns. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, the direct and indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier workforce and population. Public health care services provision and financing ensure that the quantity and quality of investments in the sector are in line with what is socially optimal.





The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added. Moreover, the Bank adds to the diversification of the funding.