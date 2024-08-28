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PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 650,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 650,000,000
Energy : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/10/2024 : € 650,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Related press
Belgium: EIB commits €650 million to support green energy transition with Elia Transmission Belgium for the Princess Elisabeth Island Project

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2024
20230946
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
ELIA TRANSMISSION BELGIUM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1105 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Princess Elisabeth, where the project is located, is an artificial island located 45 km off the Belgian coast. The project will cover the first phase of the programme supporting the island's electricity transmission infrastructure.

The project will act as an electricity hub connecting new planned offshore wind farms and interconnectors to the onshore electrical transmission grid.

Additionality and Impact

The project is an artificial energy island designed to host electricity infrastructure. This is the first phase in a project that will eventually act as a hub for a planned new offshore wind zone, connecting to the onshore electrical transmission grid. The entire project also known as the Princess Elisabeth Island project. The project is supporting the deployment of new offshore wind renewable capacity, consistent with EU 2030 climate and renewable targets and 2050 net-zero emission ambitions in Belgium and the EU.


The Project addresses a number of market challenges:

as enabling infrastructure for the connection of significant (+3.5GW) new planned offshore wind capacity, the Project will contribute to further increase security of supply, which can be considered a public good. The integration of low-carbon generation reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

As it is the planned landing point for future Interconnectors with the UK and the Nordic countries, this Project also has potential future cross border impact, increasing interconnection capacity and strengthening the internal EU energy market. Electricity interconnectors increase competition and reduce market power.


The Project supports the Sustainable Energy public policy goal, in particular by contributing to secure the necessary enabling infrastructure, in line with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy.


According to the EU Taxonomy, electricity transmission infrastructure in the interconnected European System (on a decarbonisation trajectory) is also considered as making a Substantial contribution to climate change mitigation, and hence contributing to the Bank's Climate Action objective.


The use of an artificial island as an electricity connection hub is a first-of-a-kind in Europe and even in the world. 


The Project is deemed to deliver very good economic benefits and good social benefits. The Beneficiary (Elia Transmission Belgium) is an experienced operator of electricity transmission networks with a sound project management structure. The contractors used for marine works (DEME and Jan De Nul) are also experienced in this field with a proven track record of similar projects. The employment impact of the Project is rated Good, according to the Bank's methodology. With the appropriate conditions in place (please see ESDS), the Project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The artificial island was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure. The Competent Authority issued an environmental permit on 26 September 2023. The project will contribute to the climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

As a regulated electricity transmission system operation, the promoter is bound to implement public procurement procedures as per requirements of the Utilities Directive (2014/25 /EU), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 August 2024
23 October 2024
Related documents
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
11/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB commits €650 million to support green energy transition with Elia Transmission Belgium for the Princess Elisabeth Island Project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205037370
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205038801
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Publication Date
11 Jul 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205038308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Publication Date
30 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
215946073
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205037815
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205037702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205038473
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205037701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205037589
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205038911
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Publication Date
12 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
205038145
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230946
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds
Other links
Summary sheet
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Data sheet
PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Related press
Belgium: EIB commits €650 million to support green energy transition with Elia Transmission Belgium for the Princess Elisabeth Island Project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB commits €650 million to support green energy transition with Elia Transmission Belgium for the Princess Elisabeth Island Project
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Niet-technische samenvatting
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Visserij-effectenrapport
Related public register
11/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenrapport
Related public register
30/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Ontwerp passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Eliminated alternatives
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Passende beoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Plume modelling report
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Milieueffectenbeoordeling
Related public register
12/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRINCESS ELISABETH ISLAND - Modelling the long-term morphological effect of the EIA island on Natura2000 and gravel beds

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