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CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 60,000,000
Urban development : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/05/2025 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB backs Prague’s first affordable-housing project for public service employees
Related story
Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

Summary sheet

Release date
7 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/05/2025
20230895
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
DOSTUPNE BYDLENI CESKE SPORITELNY AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 188 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is a framework loan to Ceska Sporitelna a.s. ("CSAS", acting as borrower) and its fully owned subsidiary, Dostupne bydleni Ceske sporitelny a.s. ("DBCS", acting as promoter) to develop affordable housing projects in Prague, Czech Republic. The project envisages over 700 newly constructed housing units, to be operated on long-term affordable basis (below the market price) and rented out to key workers such as nurses, teachers and public sector workers and it is the first project of this type in the country.

The operation is aimed at supporting the construction of new affordable housing units in Czech Republic.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is expected to provide new housing units for rent for low and moderate income households, including key workers from caring professions, responding to the current housing affordability crisis in Prague. The overall environmental and social impact of the Project is expected to be positive, with good energy efficiency standards and notable social externalities.


It will contribute to social inclusion and will improve the social mix. More widely, the Project is expected to contribute to inclusive urban development with improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment including climate action measures. High energy efficiency standards will also lead to lower operating costs and energy bills for the income tenants. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
26 March 2025
21 May 2025
Related documents
04/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB backs Prague’s first affordable-housing project for public service employees

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Publication Date
4 Apr 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237484795
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230895
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Data sheet
CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB backs Prague’s first affordable-housing project for public service employees
Related story
Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB backs Prague’s first affordable-housing project for public service employees
Related story
Affordable homes bring key workers closer to Prague
Other links
Related public register
04/04/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CSAS - PRAGUE AFFORDABLE HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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