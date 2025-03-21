SCHOOL RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION PROGRAMME PT

The Project concerns the modernisation of public facilities offering the second and third cycle of basic education and upper-secondary education throughout Portugal. About 39% of the total school stock for the targeted educational levels will benefit from an upgraded infrastructure. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of the teaching and learning environment, which is expected to translate into improved education quality, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, in terms of skills development, improved social cohesion and economic growth. The investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.

The Project is fully aligned with the national, regional and local priorities in education and with the objectives of the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital policy goal and the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative. Furthermore, 69.7% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

The Bank's financial contribution to the Project is very good thanks to conditions more favourable than market alternatives (lower pricing, longer tenor and disbursement periods, etc.). The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market volatility, impacted by the ongoing geopolitical issues.