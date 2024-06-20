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STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 435,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 435,000,000
Industry : € 435,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2024 : € 435,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Related press
Finland: Forestry company Stora Enso to offer sustainable food and personal care packaging with €435 million EIB loan

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2024
20230834
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
STORA ENSO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 435 million
EUR 1095 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments to convert an idle paper machine from coated fine-paper to consumer board products to improve circularity and support plastic substitution. Additionally, this will support the promoter's growth strategy in renewable packaging by providing new volume for growing packaging segments. The investment is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability commitments and its strategic shift towards sustainable and renewable packaging solutions. This is the second phase of a large mill conversion into renewable packaging production, which will also significantly improve the carbon footprint of the company.

The modernisation of the mill will reduce its environmental footprint by installing highly efficient process technology in line with Best Available Techniques (BAT). It will support circularity by further enhancing the recycling performance of the Packaging Materials division's product portfolio. The site's total scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions will remain at a low level (as they were already reduced by 80% during the first conversion in 2021).

Additionality and Impact

The project reduces negative process externalities in producing renewable packaging solutions that require high hygiene standards and, therefore, substitute for plastics in packaging. The project addresses suboptimal investment situations by strengthening supply for, and competitiveness of sustainable, recyclable and renewable packaging applications against traditional mainstream plastics packaging generating negative environmental and carbon externalities. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy strategy, EU Packaging and Packaging Waste directive as well as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan.


The proposed loan will diversify Stora Enso's financing sources and extend the debt maturity profile, which will improve the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's long tenor is highly valuable to the company in financing assets with long economic lifetimes. The EIB loan supporting renewable packaging investments will also complement Stora Enso's other green and sustainable finance instruments.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is aligned with the EU Green Deal, the EU Bioeconomy and Plastics strategies, and the EU Circular Economy Action Plan. The investment will deliver effective and sustainable solutions for combatting global problems such as plastic waste by substituting fossil-based materials with renewable, recyclable and compostable materials in packaging and consumer goods manufacturing. The project falls under the scope of Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU Directive), as well as of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU. An EIA for the new packing board line is publicly available and an environmental permit change application for the capacity increase is currently underway. A complete assessment of the permitting processes will be done at appraisal.

Although the promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement, the EIB will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 June 2024
11 July 2024
Related documents
24/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Other links
Related press
Finland: Forestry company Stora Enso to offer sustainable food and personal care packaging with €435 million EIB loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Publication Date
24 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
191295138
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230834
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Other links
Summary sheet
STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Data sheet
STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION
Related press
Finland: Forestry company Stora Enso to offer sustainable food and personal care packaging with €435 million EIB loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: Forestry company Stora Enso to offer sustainable food and personal care packaging with €435 million EIB loan
Other links
Related public register
24/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STORA ENSO - RENEWABLE PACKAGING CONVERSION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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