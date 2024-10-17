BREST EAU DU PONANT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet vise à financer les plan pluriannuel d'investissement de la Métropole de Brest et de la Communauté de Communes de Landerneau Daoulas portés par la société publique locale Eau du Ponant en charge de l'alimentation et du traitement des eaux.
Le but est le renouvellement, l'amélioration et la mise en conformité des installations de production et de distribution de l'eau potable et de la collecte et du traitement des eaux usées.
Eau du Ponant is a key water and wastewater operator in Brittany, France which manages the water supply and treatment for the region of Brest Metropole. The appraised program will consist in the renewal and upgrade of the water and wastewater infrastructures, bringing existing facilities into compliance with key European Water Directives as well as enhancing the water and service quality. The investments will also enable the promoter to reduce energy consumption and to better cope with drought periods. In addition to the generated positive externalities (environment, public health, climate), this EIB loan will also provide Eau du Ponant with a long and flexible tenor which will improve and diversify its funding base. This key operation for the network will benefit to all of the promoter's service area (over 260 000 inhabitants in a Cohesion Transition Area).
Le projet vise à maintenir la conformité avec la Directive sur le traitement des eaux résiduaires urbaines (91/271/CEE), la Directive sur l'Eau Potable (2020/2184/UE) et la Directive-cadre sur l'Eau (2000/60/CE). Plusieurs projets de construction inclus dans le projet pourraient relever de l'annexe I de la Directive 2011/92/UE sur l'Evaluation des Incidences sur l'Environnement (EIE) modifiée par la Directive 2014/52/UE. Les procédures d'Evaluation des Incidences sur l'Environnement sont mises en oeuvre lorsque les autorités compétentes l'exigent et des mesures d'atténuation sont appliquées si nécessaire. Le cas échéant, les exigences des Directives Habitats et Oiseaux (92/43/CEE et 2009/147/CE) sont appliquées. L'instruction de la BEI se concentrera sur la capacité de gestion environnementale du Promoteur à appliquer correctement ces Directives de l'UE. Il est attendu que le projet contribue aux objectifs liés à l'action climatique et la durabilité environnementale, en particulier à l'atténuation des effets du changement climatique, à l'adaptation au changement climatique, la prévention et la maîtrise de la pollution, l'usage durable et la protection des ressources aquatiques et marines, ainsi que la protection de la biodiversité et des écosystèmes.
La BEI exigera du Promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en ?uvre du projet seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (Directive 2014/25/UE ainsi que la Directive 92/13/CEE ainsi qu'interprétée par la Cour de Justice de l'UE), y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE tel que requis.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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