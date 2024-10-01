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ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/11/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Germany: EIB-Group and Enpal boost residential solar market

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2024
20230760
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
ENPAL BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Through a solar energy company, the project will finance small-scale photovoltaic installations including battery storage and electric vehicle charging stations in the residential sector.

The aim is to support new investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project contributes for 100% to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objective. It concerns the financing a portfolio of photovoltaic (PV) installations and other energy efficient related equipment for self-consumption in the residential sector through a framework loan operation in Germany.

 

The financing of PV systems contributes to the EU 2030 decarbonisation goals and to EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy.

 

The project addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. By using an intermediated approach, the EIB will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The EIB is providing adequate financing sources in terms of pricing and longer maturities, whilst contributing to the diversification of the borrower's funding base.


The proposed operation is also a unique opportunity for the EIB to participate in the first European solar ABS transaction, i.e. true sale securitisation of PV systems and related equipment. The majority of the financial advantage should be passed on to Enpal's customers.


In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power. On project quality, the project is supported by good capabilities / governance of the promoter

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The promoter should take all required measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries implementing the sub-projects comply with the applicable EU and national legislation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the EIB's Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Final beneficiaries are expected to be mostly private individuals. However, in case some projects fall under the EU public procurement legislation, the promoter will have to take all the required measures to ensure that the procurement procedures, carried out by the final beneficiaries implementing the sub-projects, are in line with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
1 October 2024
11 November 2024
Related documents
04/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB-Group and Enpal boost residential solar market

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Publication Date
4 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
222930995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230760
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Other links
Summary sheet
ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Data sheet
ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY
Related press
Germany: EIB-Group and Enpal boost residential solar market

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB-Group and Enpal boost residential solar market
Other links
Related public register
04/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENPAL REPOWEREU RENEWABLE ENERGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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