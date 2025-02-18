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ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Andorra : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2026 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Related press
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2026
20230708
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
PRINCIPALITY OF ANDORRA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 137 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The framework loan will support investments in electricity generation, transmission, distribution, district heating and cooling production and distribution in Andorra, in the period 2024-2028.

The aim is to support climate change mitigation beyond the EU borders. The project will improve the quality of electricity supply, develop district heating and enhance Andorra's electricity interconnection with Spain, while contributing to the national goal of achieving at least 33% of electricity demand supplied by national sources by 2030.

Additionality and Impact

The operation concerns a framework loan supporting investments in electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and district heating and cooling production and distribution in Andorra, covering the period 2024-2028.


The Project is aligned with the EU's priorities and the country's own development objectives contributing to Andorra's energy and climate change policy objectives and to the national goal of achieving at least 33% of electricity demand supplied by national sources by 2030.


The Project will enable the Promoter to meet the increase in electricity, heat and cold demand in a sustainable manner (using renewable generation sources) while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of supply of the distribution networks which will be modernised and digitalised. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply, a public good. They also contribute to the integration of renewable generation, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.


The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Energy Networks and Renewable Generation) and Climate Action (Mitigation - Other, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) eligibility criteria.


The Project's quality and results are expected to be "Good", and the Promoter is an experienced utility operator of power and heat systems.


The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates, long grace periods and tenors and long availability periods which adjust to the project implementation timing and ensure a satisfactory project implementation. Additionally, these features improve the affordability of the project.


This operation is in line with the strategic priorities of the Principality of Andorra. This will be the first operation by the EIB in Andorra and will send a strong positive signal before the popular referendum to be held in Andorra to approve the Association Agreement between the EU and Andorra.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the Project schemes in Andorra would have fallen under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA, if they were located within the EU. Schemes that have to do with digitalisation and refurbishment of assets are expected to have limited environmental impact. The Project scheme in Spain falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring an EIA. The requirements and status of the permitting procedures will also be further assessed during appraisal. The appraisal will focus on the capacity and capability of the Promoter to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 February 2025
27 March 2026
Related documents
04/02/2025 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
25/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Other links
Related press
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240863598
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240875274
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240891496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240892744
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240869481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240875797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240886368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240887114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Publication Date
4 Feb 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
240876387
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Publication Date
25 Feb 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
225857169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230708
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
Andorra
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Data sheet
ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL
Related press
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB lends €60 million for sustainable energy generation and power grids in Andorra
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Sectorial d'Infraestructures Energètiques d'Andorra
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Fauna Ornitològica i Quiropterològica
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Sensibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Visibilitat
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Tipus Caracterització
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment - Impacts and Measures
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Emplaçaments i Alternatives
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Infraestructures Energètiques
Related public register
04/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL - Estudi de Sostenibilitat Ambiental del Pla Secorial d’Infraestructures Energètiques d’Andorra - Mapes Temàtics
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ANDORRA ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING FL

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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