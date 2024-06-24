Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 10,010,000
Denmark : € 10,010,000
Germany : € 10,010,000
Energy : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2024 : € 4,970,000
11/12/2024 : € 10,010,000
11/12/2024 : € 10,010,000
11/12/2024 : € 10,010,000
Other links
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2024
20230665
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
RONDO ENERGY INC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 78 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the deployment of the European demonstration pipeline of RONDO's power-to-heat energy storage solution to decarbonize industrial heat supply. It includes the construction and operation of three Rondo Heat Batteries (RHB100) with 100MWh storage capacity each in Denmark, Portugal and Germany and the related research and development activities.

RHB is an innovative power-to-heat solution to decarbonize heat supply by storing electricity produced by variable RES in the form of heat and ensuring continuous heat supply for utility and industrial use

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 June 2024
11 December 2024
Related documents
02/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
Publication Date
2 Jul 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213749599
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230665
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Germany
Portugal
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
Other links
Summary sheet
RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
Data sheet
RONDO DEMONSTRATION PIPELINE (IEU GT2)-CATALYST
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications