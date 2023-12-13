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QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2023 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
20 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2023
20230654
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
QUANTUM SURGICAL SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 65 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The promoter is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that develops and commercialises a robotic platform to assist surgeons performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

The aim is to support the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments as well as clinical and regulatory spending. The project will also cover early market access expenses related to the development of an advanced Computerised Tomography (CT)-guided robotic surgery platform allowing surgeons and interventional radiologists to safely and accurately accomplish percutaneous ablation procedures. Such CT platform will initially address percutaneous abdominal and lung tumours ablation procedures to democratise this minimally invasive treatment for other abdominal interventions and later to other organs like bones.

Additionality and Impact

The project is line with the InvestEU objective of Annex II area 5.1 - 1. Health innovation investment.


The loan will provide direct quasi-equity financing supported by the Invest EU mandate to finance RD&I activities of an innovative French medical device company for among others expanding their robotic assisted surgery solution to new indication, adding new imaging modalities and ramping-up their manufacturing capacity.


The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs), misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record. The creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in France will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target.

﻿

Thanks to the backing of Invest EU Thematic Innovation, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding, tailored to meet the expenditures during project implementation by limiting significant cash outflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth. Absorbing such quantum of risk would not be possible without the Invest EU thematic Innovation guarantee. Thanks to EIB involvement, the borrower may crowd in other financing due to the lower level of perceived risk. The borrower will likewise benefit from the EIB's financial structuring expertise and technical contribution and advice.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. The Company made significant research and development progress achieving additional approvals in new indications, it has still to make important commercial traction and increase its instalment basis in Europe and beyond. Hence, although a Company developing an important device for high unmet need indications, the financial risk profile remains still high, explaining the classification as Thematic InvestEU operation operation which benefits from the InvestEU guarantee. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D and market access. All R&D investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

Quantum Surgical S.A.S. is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that develops and commercialises a robotic platform to assist surgeons performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 December 2023
14 December 2023
Related documents
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Publication Date
29 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184183647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230654
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Data sheet
QUANTUM SURGICAL 2 (I-EU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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