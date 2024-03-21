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HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/04/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX

Summary sheet

Release date
6 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/04/2024
20230640
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX
HELEN OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 209 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of an investment into two renewable energy heat generation projects in the district heating sector. The projects are: (i) heat pump plant (ii) fuel conversion from coal to biomass pellets.

The aim is to substitute fossil-fuel based central heating with a more sustainable and efficient renewable generation mix, resulting in a reduction of greenhouse gases emissions and lower air pollution.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the construction of two District Heating (DH) generation units located in Helsinki. The first unit is a heat pump (90 MW) which will use recovered energy (excess heat from purified sewage water), the second unit (163 MW) is an existing coal plant converted to wood pellets. The renewable (RE) share of both investments is 100%, contributing to increase the overall RE share of Helsinki's DH system. The Project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives on climate action (mitigation) and is also fully in line with national objective for increasing renewable and waste heat supply. It generates both environmental and health benefits, in particular by replacing coal-based generation with the integration of more sustainable and competitive sources of useful heat. This ultimately decreases energy costs and reduces carbon emissions, and air pollution. The Project also contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of heat supply. The financing of this Project is therefore in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives for Energy (Decarbonising Energy Supply) as well as the transversal objective on Climate Action (Mitigation).

In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the heat generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a broader positive social benefit by generating clean and renewable heat at a cost reasonably below the cost alternatives in Finland.

The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.

The proposed loan will diversify the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's long tenor is highly valuable to the promoter in financing assets with long economic lifetimes. The Bank's loan complements Helen's other sustainable finance instruments and supports the company's investments related to carbon neutral energy systems.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Regarding the compliance with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), based on the information communicated by the promoter, the planned units will not have to undergo EIAs. The wood pellets to be used will need to comply with the EIB's sustainability criteria. The potential environmental and social impacts, the permitting processes, the promoter's environmental capacity, as well as the alignment with the relevant environmental legislation, will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC and/or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 March 2024
18 April 2024
Related documents
23/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX
Publication Date
23 Mar 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
182345667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230640
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/03/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX
Other links
Summary sheet
HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX
Data sheet
HELEN - GREEN TRANSITION CAPEX

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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