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PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 232,893,940.1
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 232,893,940.1
Transport : € 232,893,940.1
Signature date(s)
29/07/2024 : € 232,893,940.1
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/07/2024
20230626
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
PGE ENERGETYKA KOLEJOWA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 232 million)
PLN 2103 million (EUR 487 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims to build and modernise train power stations and control rooms. This includes creating power lines and the needed infrastructure to provide electricity for the railway network in Poland.

The project is expected to provide the power for electrified lines and to increase the capacity (additional power) and reliability of the rail traction energy supply installations. Indirectly the project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail and should, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. The project will be located in Poland, the majority of investments in less developed regions, with the exception of investments in the Warszawski stoleczny region, and is, therefore, eligible under Article 309 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions. Investments are located along the railway lines throughout Poland which in most cases form part of a comprehensive or core TEN-T railway network.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is an investment programme of modernization of power supply systems for railway network throughout Poland on sections of railway lines modernized by PKP PLK (MUZA program). The project consists of construction of new and modernization of substations together with the accompanying infrastructure, including power supply lines to substations, power supply cables, return cables and disconnector control cables the existing elements of the railway traction network power supply systems. Majority of the programme schemes are located in less developed regions.

The new and modernised substations will supply the rail operators with energy for electric trains on modernised lines in order to increase the speed and number of electric trains on the line.

The Project is expected to increase the quality of rail services provided in Poland as well as promote travel by rail and should, thereby, enhance sustainable transport in line with EU objectives. 

The Promoter appreciates the terms provided by the EIB. The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying electricity distribution assets and it is perfectly suited to finance investments with long payback period such as the Project implemented by PGE. The funding of similar maturities is not available on the Polish bond and loan market. Customised terms such as flexible drawdown over the long availability period are of value to the Promoter because of the multiannual Project's implementation period. The EIB involvement will send a strong signalling effect to the commercial banks operating in Poland and other stakeholders that EIB is standing by to support the decarbonisation of the Polish economy and transportation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme comprises several schemes with voltage up to 110 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's conformity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements. The Project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further. Furthermore, the adaptation of the Project to the climate change and the project's effect on GHG emissions will be assessed.

The Promoter is a DSO operating in Poland and, therefore, procurement for the implementation of the programme has to be carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable national public procurement legislation, in line with Directive 2014/25/EU (Utilities Directive).

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 April 2024
29 July 2024
Related documents
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Publication Date
26 Apr 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
191672254
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230626
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Other links
Summary sheet
PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Data sheet
PGE RAILWAY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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