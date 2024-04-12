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HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/05/2024 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
Related press
Greece: €150 million EIB backing to HEDNO to upgrade electricity distribution via roll out of smart meters

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/05/2024
20230622
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
HELLENIC ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 592 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme in electricity distribution in Greece, covering the period 2024-2026. The programme includes investments in MV and LV networks, smart meters and automation.

The aim is to connect new system users, including renewable energy sources and improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply. Smart meters are expected to reduce non-technical losses, enable remote operations related to end customers, improve demand forecasting, improve awareness on electricity consumption, support energy efficiency policies, enable the implementation of new services such as demand side management, increase observability of the low voltage distribution network, improve quality of service, facilitate the energy market, and contribute to the reduction of various operating costs.

Additionality and Impact

The project is an investment programme in electricity distribution. It covers investments in overhead lines and underground cables, substations, transformers, smart meters, and automation.


The programme comprises the expansion and modernisation of the electricity distribution network of the Promoter, consistently with the country's National Energy and Climate Plan and in alignment with EIB policies. The programme schemes are located in Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme is expected to deliver economic benefits over the financial return, in particular by addressing market failures linked to negative environmental externalities (GHG emissions from power generation) and the supply of public goods (security of power supply).


The expected Economic Rate of Return (ERR) and the broader social benefits of the programme are deemed "very good", reinforced by its contribution to the economic activity in Cohesion Priority Regions.


The Promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks with a sound project management structure.


The proposed operation meets the required funding needs of the Promoter, by providing an amortising loan with a long tenor and an adequate pre-amortisation period, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB loan is expected to further improve the Promoter's maturity profile as well as the diversification of its funding sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages ranging from 0.4 kV up to 20 kV. Some of these schemes may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Where, and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal. Programme schemes that have to do with smart meters and automation are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards. It will focus on the promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the programme are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 April 2024
27 May 2024
Related documents
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
Other links
Related press
Greece: €150 million EIB backing to HEDNO to upgrade electricity distribution via roll out of smart meters

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
Publication Date
11 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179291171
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230622
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
Other links
Summary sheet
HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
Data sheet
HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I
Related press
Greece: €150 million EIB backing to HEDNO to upgrade electricity distribution via roll out of smart meters

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: €150 million EIB backing to HEDNO to upgrade electricity distribution via roll out of smart meters
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEDNO DISTRIBUTION I

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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