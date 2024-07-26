URBANSPORTS (IEU FT)

The operation is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is:

1. The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, in particular through:

(a) Artificial intelligence ;

(c) Cybersecurity ;

(f) Advanced digital skills;

(i) Other advanced digital technologies and services.





The funding of this project eases financial constraints for innovative and high-growth companies which arise from information asymmetries and of the market potential of their innovation.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.