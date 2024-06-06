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FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Telecom : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)

Summary sheet

Release date
31 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2024
20230507
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)
FIBRECONNECT SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 104 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rollout of a FTTH broadband network in Italy. The implementation will take place in the period 2023-2025.

The aim is to deploy and operate a fibre optic network connecting business areas of Italy on a wholesale basis. This will bring a significant uplift in the provision of broadband services on an open access basis. The long-term target is to connect industrial premises with very high capacity broadband access line.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (Digital Infrastructure) and horizontal objective Economic and Social Cohesion. The project will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to advanced broadband services and fostering innovation throughout different sectors of the economy. This provides basis for enhanced productivity and competitiveness leading to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.

EIB financing shall help to diversify borrower's capital structure and so raise its profile with other financial institutions. The pricing advantage offered by EIB shall reduce the company's interest expense therefore allowing for greater proportion of its revenues to be directed to the network roll out.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre rollout) do not fall under the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 June 2024
20 June 2024
Related documents
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)
Publication Date
11 Jun 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181510648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230507
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/06/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)
Other links
Summary sheet
FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)
Data sheet
FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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