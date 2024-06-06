FIBER OPTIC NETWORK ROLL OUT ITALY (FONOI)

The project contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (Digital Infrastructure) and horizontal objective Economic and Social Cohesion. The project will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to advanced broadband services and fostering innovation throughout different sectors of the economy. This provides basis for enhanced productivity and competitiveness leading to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor.

EIB financing shall help to diversify borrower's capital structure and so raise its profile with other financial institutions. The pricing advantage offered by EIB shall reduce the company's interest expense therefore allowing for greater proportion of its revenues to be directed to the network roll out.