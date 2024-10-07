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YSOFT (IEU FT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/10/2024 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YSOFT (IEU FT)
Related press
Czech tech company Y Soft secures €30 Million EIB support for research advances
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/10/2024
20230469
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YSOFT (IEU FT)
Y SOFT CORPORATION AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 60 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Y Soft is a software and hardware Mid-Cap company that develops digital transformation office solutions, as well automation and robotic tools for quality control, configuration and testing use cases. The project primarily concerns Y Soft research and development activities for the 2024-2027 period. Those activities will be mainly carried out in the company's headquarters in Brno, Czech Republic.

The aim is to finance the promoter's RDI activities inThe aim is to finance the promoter's RDI activities developing digital transformation office solutions, as well automation and robotic tools for quality control, configuration and testing use cases.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation. Specifically, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is: The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services in particular through: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and automatisation, and other advanced digital technologies.


The project finances product development and other growth-enabling investments of a leading Independent Software Vendor operating in the cloud print solutions' market and headquartered in Brno, in the Czech Republic.


It supports investments in Digital technologies aligned with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector for the benefit of citizens and businesses across the Union, while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital". The activities are expected to facilitate the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge within the European industry.


The project supports both the relevant RDI and market expansion to scale-up. In doing so, it targets significant positive knowledge externalities. The InvestEU quasi-equity financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs and MidCaps, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth.


The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project do not fall under any Annex of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU and will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change their scope due to the project. The increased capacities for OLED devices will be implemented in an existing industrial building and is already authorised for the planned activities

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 October 2024
25 October 2024
Related documents
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YSOFT (IEU FT)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Czech tech company Y Soft secures €30 Million EIB support for research advances

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YSOFT (IEU FT)
Publication Date
11 Oct 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
173487802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230469
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YSOFT (IEU FT)
Other links
Summary sheet
YSOFT (IEU FT)
Data sheet
YSOFT (IEU FT)
Related press
Czech tech company Y Soft secures €30 Million EIB support for research advances
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech tech company Y Soft secures €30 Million EIB support for research advances
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YSOFT (IEU FT)
Parent project
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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