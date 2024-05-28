CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III

The Project consists of the acquisition by Ceske Drahy of 20 electric locomotives and 180 coaches in order to replace age expired units operating international connections, and also allow for extension of these routes where the trains operate to new destinations. The scope includes also ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System) retrofit of 219 pieces of rolling stock.

The new rolling stock will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. By improving the quality of service and extending the rail service to new destinations, the new rolling stock will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.

By installing ERTMS and contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve reliability, frequency of the services and safety.

The EIB financing will contribute to diversifying Ceske Drahy's funding sources and increasing the average maturity of its debt, thus strengthening its capacity to undertake its future investment plans.