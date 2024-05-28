CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION III

Summary sheet
Acquisition of 20 new locomotives and 182 coaches, as well as retrofit of around 191 units of existing fleet with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).
The new rolling stock is expected to contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. By improving the quality of service and extending the rail service to new destinations, the new rolling stock is expected to help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits. By installing ERTMS and contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railways system, the project is expected to improve reliability, frequency of the services and safety.
The Project consists of the acquisition by Ceske Drahy of 20 electric locomotives and 180 coaches in order to replace age expired units operating international connections, and also allow for extension of these routes where the trains operate to new destinations. The scope includes also ERTMS (European Rail Traffic Management System) retrofit of 219 pieces of rolling stock.
The new rolling stock will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. By improving the quality of service and extending the rail service to new destinations, the new rolling stock will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.
By installing ERTMS and contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve reliability, frequency of the services and safety.
The EIB financing will contribute to diversifying Ceske Drahy's funding sources and increasing the average maturity of its debt, thus strengthening its capacity to undertake its future investment plans.
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. In addition, the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced stock will be checked during appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.