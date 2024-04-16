Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2024 : € 250,000,000
27/02/2025 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2024
20230461
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),BPCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 665 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. BPCE will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.

 

The project is expected to bring about economic and social benefits by generating clean and renewable power at a cost well below the fossil fuel-based alternatives. In addition, the project will support the economic recovery in the context of the current economic turmoil and energy crisis, fostering economic growth and qualified employment in the green sectors. The RE projects will benefit from market-based instruments, and thereby will contribute to the policy objective to support the market integration of renewable energy projects.

 

The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion.

 

The financing contributes to France's 2030 decarbonisation goals. The Climate action element of the operation will produce electricity from low carbon sources, and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution, increased resilience to climate change and public health, which are not effectively reflected in market prices, helping to complete the electricity market by enabling the participation of end-customers. The project shows how the EIB can be additional to the national incentives for RE and EE.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
16 April 2024
19 July 2024
Related documents
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
Publication Date
20 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190136131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230461
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
Other links
Summary sheet
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV
Data sheet
BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications