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ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2023
20230459
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS
FONDS EUROPEEN D'INVESTISSEMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1333 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A co-investment facility with the EIF complementing the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), whereby the EIB will co-invest alongside EIF-backed fund managers into innovative technology companies (mostly SMEs and mid-caps) to support their scale-up activities.

Under this Programme, the EIB and the EIF will work together to make a series of equity co-investments - mainly alongside ETCI-backed funds - into eligible EU-based scale-up businesses. The project will address the equity gap for later-stage companies that are in the need of larger investment amounts to scale up their businesses, which private investors are reluctant to provide.

Additionality and Impact

Uncertainties linked to the current global economic prospects and high interest rates have intensified the difficulties for innovative and high-growth companies in accessing long-term affordable financing solutions. The difficulties arise from uncertainties in the market and inherent riskiness of innovative companies, their technologies and products, which leads to sub-optimal investment situation.

During the past decade, public support has focused principally on seed and early stage financing. Later-stage public and private capital in the EU was scarce, making tech companies reliant on foreign, non-EU, investors to support their further development. By co-investing with funds backed by EIF mainly through the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), the Bank will address the equity gap for later-stage tech companies and enable some of the key future technologies to remain with EU investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIF will use its own procedures and Environmental, Social and Governance principles to ensure that the financed companies and their investments are acceptable in environmental and social terms. Fund Managers will be required to include in the contractual documentation related to each Portfolio Company an obligation to comply, in all respects with all laws and regulations to which they are subject (including, but not limited to, laws and regulations on environmental and social matters).

The final beneficiaries in which the co-investment facility will invest will be private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement and concessions. However, in case final beneficiaries are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable), then the EIF shall require that commercial fund managers take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects carried out by final beneficiaries will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 December 2023
22 December 2023
Related documents
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
19 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179744223
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230459
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ETCI SCALE-UP CO-INVESTMENTS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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