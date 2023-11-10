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CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 115,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 115,000,000
Industry : € 115,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 115,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Navigator with €115 million loan to speed up decarbonisation investment

Summary sheet

Release date
17 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20230400
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 155 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of a high-efficiency recovery boiler at the Setúbal Industrial Complex of the promoter. This investment is a major step of its decarbonisation plan with significant energy efficiency measures and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction.

The aim is to improve resource efficiency of the industrial facility, reduce odorous emissions (sulphur) to the air and GHG emissions. This will be possible through enhanced renewable energy generation and energy efficiency measures, by recovering and using more efficiently renewable fuels from processing (black liquor and other renewable by-products) in a new recovery boiler, and by enabling the use of hydrogen and natural gas in the biomass boiler to substitute fossil fuel oils.

Additionality and Impact

By replacing the obsolete recovery boiler (RB) with a new and highly efficient RB, the project improves energy efficiency and air quality in the neighborhood of the existing integrated pulp and paper mill in Setubal, Portugal. Thereby, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, the EU Forest and Bioeconomy strategies, as well as with EU Zero Pollution Action Plan. The project addresses sub-optimal investment situations in the pulp and paper industry by enabling sustainable, recyclable and renewable pulp and paper production with BAT standards. In addition, the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through enhanced energy efficiency thereby decreasing the effects of negative externalities of the pulp and paper industry. . The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of a sizable loan and long tenor, required to successfully implement this type of investments. Furthermore, it contributes to diversify sources of financing from traditional commercial banking as well as capital markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and the environmental permits were last updated in 2023 and will be revised and amended accordingly by the authorities to reflect the upgrades of the CIS facility.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB would require the promoter to apply relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 November 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
13/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Navigator with €115 million loan to speed up decarbonisation investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
Publication Date
13 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171874276
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230400
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
Data sheet
CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Navigator with €115 million loan to speed up decarbonisation investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports Navigator with €115 million loan to speed up decarbonisation investment
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CIS DECARBONISATION AND ENVIRONMENT ENHANCEMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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