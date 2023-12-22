Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,765,256.49
Sector(s)
Industry : € 13,765,256.49
Signature date(s)
16/10/2024 : € 13,765,256.49
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Related story
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
19 March 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/10/2024
20230395
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
BURN MANUFACTURING MAURITIUS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 15 million (EUR 14 million)
USD 30 million (EUR 27 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the expansion of clean cooking activity of the company Burn Manufacturing in Kenya, Tanzania and potentially other African countries.

This operation provides access to clean cooking for households and micro-entrepreneurs by co-financing the design, production, distribution, and payment plans of IoT tech-enabled electric induction cooking systems. The operation will generate high socio-economic impact as it results in a significant improvement of indoor air quality for final beneficiaries, it reduces the time required for cooking and fuel collection, it will result in cost savings due to the much higher efficiency of electric cooking, and it will generate strong environmental and climate benefits, as it supports a transition away from polluting and unsustainably harvested biomass towards modern clean cooking.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB financing will support the Promoter in providing clean and sustainable cooking solutions to households which are currently using solid biomass as their primary cooking fuel. The operation thereby contributes to Climate Action, gender equality and sustainable economic development. EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of its business and offer affordable rates to end customers. Electric clean cooking companies suffer from financing constraints due to the relative novelty of this business model, resulting in a lack of track record, as well as the elevated risk profile due to the credit risk from low-income clients without formal employment. The resulting difficulty to raise funding restrains the possibility of companies to offer lease-to-own schemes which are critical for the affordability for low-income households. Long-term EIB financing enables the Promoter to finance the growth of its business and to lower its cost of capital, resulting in lower cost for the end customers. EIB's due diligence process contributes to familiarising the Promoter with IFI requirements, and the Bank provides support in filling identified gaps. This targeted support increases the quality and soundness of the project, reduces environmental and social risks and may facilitate potential future fundraising by the Promoter. At the same time the EIB is exploring a supporting TA and blending operation under the DESIREE programme, enabling the Promoter to systematically address schools and hospitals with larger clean cooking solutions. It is expected that the operation will create a very high social benefit, by providing clean and reliable cooking solutions and replacing polluting and harmful traditional alternatives. The operation is expected to finance about 1.3 million electric induction cookstoves, reaching about 6.5 million final beneficiaries over the next five years.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Each electric cooking system is expected to contribute CO2 emission reductions in the order of 2-3.5 tons per year (depending on the local cooking-fuel baseline and CO2 intensity of electricity used). The operation is therefore contributing fully to the Bank's Climate Action objective. It is aligned with the Bank's Energy Lending Policy, which includes in its eligibilities for Bank financing "clean cooking solutions for households outside the European Union".

The promoter is a fully private entity, leasing electric cookstoves to its clients, operating in a competitive market and therefore subject to private procurement. The Promoter is required to comply with the EIB Guide to Procurement (GtP) by following private sector procurement practices, as set out in the GtP. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter should be competitive, fair and non-discriminatory, and satisfactory to the EIB.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
22 December 2023
16 October 2024
Related documents
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Related projects
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Publication Date
4 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174160158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230395
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Regional - Africa
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Data sheet
EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Related story
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
A breath of fresh air in African kitchens
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EAST AFRICA CLEAN COOKING EXPANSION
Parent project
DESIREE INVESTMENT ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications