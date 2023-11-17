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A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Related press
Italy: EIB and A2A - €200 million for the energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
12 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2023
20230382
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
A2A SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 342 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the extension and renovation of the promoter's electricity distribution networks. A2A serves mainly the cities of Milan, Brescia, Cremona and their outskirts during the period 2023-2027.

The investment is expected to allow the promoter to connect new users, to improve the quality of the electricity supply, and cater for demand growth.

Additionality and Impact

The Promoter's investment programme (or the Project) contributes to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan of Italy.

The planned investments aim at maintaining security of supply and efficiency and reliability of the service. Moreover, by enabling the connection of new distribution-connected RES generation capacity over the 2023-2027 period, they will reduce environmental impacts such as carbon and air pollution emissions.

The investments will deliver economic benefits to society, in the form of avoiding economic costs associated with GHG emissions through the connection of RES generation capacity and by improving the quality and the security of electricity supply.

With this loan, the counterpart receives significant added value from the Bank, in the context of the scarcity of attractively priced loans, with similar long maturities, available on the Italian markets. Simultaneously, the long tenor of the EIB loan is in line with the expected economic life of the underlying asset and the forecasted cash flows of the realised investment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some investment schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e., the due diligence focusses on the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the investments in line with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold established by Directive 2014/25/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

NA

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 November 2023
21 December 2023
Related documents
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB and A2A - €200 million for the energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Publication Date
22 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171403962
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230382
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Data sheet
A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Related press
Italy: EIB and A2A - €200 million for the energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB and A2A - €200 million for the energy transition
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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