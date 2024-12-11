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BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 400,000,000
France : € 800,000,000
Energy : € 1,200,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/06/2025 : € 400,000,000
13/06/2025 : € 800,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
Related press
EIB supports with €1.6 bn the strategic Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection between Spain and France

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/06/2025
20230373
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
INELFE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1600 million
EUR 3129 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of a High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting France and Spain across the Biscay Bay. The project will have a rated capacity of 2000 MW, DC voltage of 400 kV and a total route length of circa 390 km.

The project will expand the electricity interconnection between Spain and France, thereby improving the integration of the EU electricity market and the operation of renewable power generation in both countries, and more widely between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will increase the interconnection capacity between France and Spain, and more widely, between the Iberian Peninsula and the rest of Continental Europe. The Project is an EU Project of Common Interest, which will allow better optimisation of renewable generation dispatch, and help strengthen the EU internal energy market. It will also help Spain's progress towards the EU's interconnection target for all Member States of at least 15% of installed production capacity by 2030.

The Project supports the EIB priority policies on Securing the enabling infrastructure and Climate Action and contributes to achieving the national and EU long-term energy and climate goals.

The Project will allow aligning market prices and reducing cross-border congestion between Spain and France. The Project is expected to return excellent economic and social benefits. The capacity of the Promoters to implement and operate the Project is good. Subject to proper mitigations and compensations of the negative environmental and social impacts, the Project is acceptable in environmental and social terms. The employment impact of the Project is rated Good, according to the Bank's methodology.

The Borrowers attach great value to EIB financing as a mean to diversify their funding sources and lengthen the average maturity of their debt. The Borrowers consider EIB funds well suited to the Project, as the long tenor of EIB financing better match the assets' economic life and payback periods.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact Assessments (EIA) have been carried out for the project in both France and Spain in accordance with applicable legislation in line with the EU EIA directive. Measures to avoid, reduce, mitigate and remedy environmental and social impacts have been identified and will be implemented as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

The project is designated as a Project of Common Interest by the EU and has been awarded a grant for works and studies under the EU CEF programme.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2024
13 June 2025
Related documents
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Etude d'Impact
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
Other links
Related press
EIB supports with €1.6 bn the strategic Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection between Spain and France

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
19 Jun 2025
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248008034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230373
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
20 Jun 2025
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233486914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20230373
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
Publication Date
20 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233335704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230373
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
Other links
Summary sheet
BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
Data sheet
BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI
Related press
EIB supports with €1.6 bn the strategic Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection between Spain and France

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB supports with €1.6 bn the strategic Bay of Biscay electricity interconnection between Spain and France
Other links
Related public register
19/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Etude d'Impact
Related public register
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BAY OF BISCAY INTERCONNECTION - PCI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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