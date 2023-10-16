CASA LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS INNOVATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The EIB's dedicated financing to support small and medium sized enterprises in France. This operation will also contribute to a minimum of 50% in innovation and digitalisation to foster sustainable economic growth.
Financing of small and medium sized projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises and local authorities.
The loan will provide funding to Crédit Agricole Group to generate additional lending to French SMEs and Mid-Caps (maximum 30%) through its Caisses Régionales. Minimum 50% of the facility will be dedicated to RDI/digital projects, and innovation-driven companies.
The uncertainties in the global economy due to the war in Ukraine, higher inflation and energy costs, raising interest rates have further exacerbated the difficulties of innovative SMEs to access cost-effective, long-term finance. Despite being the main players of the French economy, SMEs and Mid-Caps are less equipped than large corporates and face difficulties due to their smaller scale of activities, and the inherent riskiness of innovation activities; these factors led to lower rate of return and higher failure risks.
EIB financing would help SMEs and Mid-Caps to mitigate these challenges by increasing medium and long-term financing offer at more advantageous terms. This support will help to strength their competitiveness and support their resilience through innovation investments and digital transformation projects, both necessary to reindustrialize France on a long-term sustainable basis. The project will support new job creation and SMEs investments, which are lagging behind EU peers in technological development and digitalization.
Crédit Agricole Group has a long experience in SMEs financing across France with a strong track record in allocating EIB financing, including thematic loans.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.