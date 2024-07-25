CASA TRANSITION ENERGETIQUE MBIL II

The Project aims to improve access to finance and financing conditions for French SMEs andMidcaps (70%) and small public entities (30%). Notably, at least 70% of investments will target Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, focusing on small-scale renewable energy projects (solar and wind), energy efficiency projects, and green mobility (electric vehicles and charging stations) in France.





It addresses market failures of asymmetric information and also carbon and air pollution externalities by reducing carbon emission, improving energy market efficiency and integration, supporting job creation, and enhancing SME and Midcap competitiveness. The operation will contribute to energy production from low-carbon sources and reduction of energy demand in France, which is key to meeting the mid-/long-term national objectives, as outlined in the French National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).





Through an intermediated approach, the Bank will support smaller projects, including in cohesion (transition) regions, otherwise unreachable directly. Moreover, the operation supports the Financial Intermediary (FI)'s sustainability strategy, by facilitating additional lending to French SMEs, Midcaps, and small public entities.

The FI is financially sound and has sufficient track record in implementing and allocating EIB products. The EIB's contribution, through financial value-added, long-term tenor, and flexibility in drawdowns and repayment profiles, will facilitate access to finance and improve financing conditions for final beneficiaries through reduced interest rates, while enabling the FI to increase its climate action financing.