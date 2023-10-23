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HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2023 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2023
20230345
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) expenditures, over the 4-year period 2023-2026, related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs.

The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products.

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises the promoter's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) operational expenditures related to development of innovative products, new product formulations, and process improvements in order to lower energy consumption, conserve resources, strengthen the circular economy, and thereby reduce both CO2 emissions and costs. The project is fully aligned with the promoter's sustainability strategy and commitments which include, among others, the decarbonisation of the building materials sector via the production of low carbon products and the increase in circularity of products to reduce and reuse materials and natural resources. Overall, the project will lead among others to an improved environmental footprint of the promoter's materials production process and products. The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount as well as a signalling effect in terms of confidence in the business model, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities will be managed and carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. As the project will not result in a change to the authorised scope of the RDI facilities, the project is not subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive - Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. All environmental and social aspects will be assessed in detail during due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 October 2023
7 December 2023
Related documents
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Publication Date
3 Jan 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174439790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20230345
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI
Data sheet
HEIDELBERG MATERIALS SUSTAINABLE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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